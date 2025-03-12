Ethan Page Explains Why He Still Wants to Face John Cena

– During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI.com, WWE NXT Superstar Ethan page discussed still wanting to face WWE Superstar John Cena, who is set to retire from wrestling in December. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ethan Page on still wanting a match with John Cena: “First thing, still want that match. That doesn’t change a damn thing. I don’t think Rock or Cena would be upset with me saying that. We’re talking about a wrestler trying to be part of something marquee and making a name for themselves. Both of those guys can relate to that. I will say, while watching, I may have threw my hands in the air and yelled, ‘Hell yes.’ May have said, ‘F those kids.’ I may have been celebrating, I think. I think that is the way you would describe my reaction would be a celebration.”

On believing Cena is a man of his word: “John Cena, whether a piece of crap or not, whatever your opinion of this man you have after what happened in Toronto, honestly doesn’t really matter. I believe I could be wrong, he might prove me wrong, I believe he’s a man of his word, whether good or bad. If he is telling the WWE Universe and also telling WWE themselves they have John Cena from this date to this date and it’s not going last, I believe that when he’s done, he’s done.”

On why he needs the match to happen: “So if I don’t find a way to fit in this very tight window of experiencing John Cena in a ring, then I’m missing the greatest. To me, I need to experience that before it’s gone because there’s only one John. I need this match to happen, whether he’s gonna be a prick or not. We could be pricks together, I don’t really care about that. It’s just getting to experience greatness before it disappears.”

Ethan Page was also in action at last night’s WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 event. He lost to rival Je’Von Evans in a Street Fight.