– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, former WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page discussed joining WWE NXT and how NXT saw something in him that AEW didn’t. He also discussed Penta making his WWE debut on Raw earlier this week. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ethan Page on what WWE NXT saw in him: “This company is run by wrestlers. They didn’t know what they had, and now they do. I’m gone. These guys have me. They have the ability to do whatever it is that they want, and they have chosen to open a door for Ethan Page to absolutely kick wide open.”

On Penta making his WWE debut this week: “I can relate to Penta, especially family-wise; getting to see him on Raw with his family in the front row, his daughter, specifically, in tears, was almost a flashback to me winning the championship in my home country of Canada, in Toronto, my daughter in the front row, finally getting to see her dad fulfill his dream of being a champion, the champion, in the company he’s always wanted to be in.”