Ethan Page’s First AEW One-On-One Match Set For Dynamite
March 9, 2021
Ethan Page will compete in his first one-on-one match for AEW on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW has announced that Page requested a singles match this week and will face off with Lee Johnson of the Nightmare Family, as you can see below.
Page made his AEW debut at Revolution, competing in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Dynamite airs Wednesday night on TNT.
AEW GM @TonyKhan has granted Ethan Page's request for a singles match for TOMORROW NIGHT's LIVE #AEWDynamite. @OfficialEGO will face #NightmareFamily member @BigShottyLee Johnson, who will have QT Marshall with him.
Watch Dynamite tomorrow night & every Wednesday at 8pm on TNT! https://t.co/KdDwPzyltZ pic.twitter.com/afCilmnhQI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2021
