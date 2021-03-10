wrestling / News

Ethan Page’s First AEW One-On-One Match Set For Dynamite

March 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Ethan Page Lee Johnson

Ethan Page will compete in his first one-on-one match for AEW on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW has announced that Page requested a singles match this week and will face off with Lee Johnson of the Nightmare Family, as you can see below.

Page made his AEW debut at Revolution, competing in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Dynamite airs Wednesday night on TNT.

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Ethan Page, Jeremy Thomas

