Impact News: Ethan Page Doing Emergence Watchalong, Bound For Glory PPV Price, Tonight’s Impact in 60

– Ethan Page is watching Impact Emergence night two on his Twitch stream, and wants fans to join him. Page posted to Twitter as you can see below:

– PWInsider reports that Bound For Glory, which takes place on October 24th, will have a $39.99 price point.

– Tonight’s Impact in 60 episode will feature Rob Fan Dam vs. AJ Styles from TNA Sacrifice 2010, as well as Van Dam vs. Rhino from a 2010 episode of Impact.