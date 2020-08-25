wrestling / News
Impact News: Ethan Page Doing Emergence Watchalong, Bound For Glory PPV Price, Tonight’s Impact in 60
August 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Ethan Page is watching Impact Emergence night two on his Twitch stream, and wants fans to join him. Page posted to Twitter as you can see below:
Tonighthttps://t.co/3Ir0ABdVEi
Watch @IMPACTWRESTLING w/ me! pic.twitter.com/JZuRSwShd6
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) August 25, 2020
– PWInsider reports that Bound For Glory, which takes place on October 24th, will have a $39.99 price point.
– Tonight’s Impact in 60 episode will feature Rob Fan Dam vs. AJ Styles from TNA Sacrifice 2010, as well as Van Dam vs. Rhino from a 2010 episode of Impact.
More Trending Stories
- Note on Identity for Enhancement Talent on Last Night’s Raw Underground
- Mick Foley Discusses WWE Ribbing Him After Casket Match With Undertaker, How Company Gimmicked Grave For Buried Alive Match At In Your House 11
- Eric Bischoff Tells Story Of Hulk Hogan Having A Knife Backstage After Creative Tension Leading Up To WCW Road Wild 1998
- Roman Reigns Responds to Randy Orton Taking Shot At Him, Tells Orton To ‘Get His Numbers Up’, Orton Compares Reigns to Horse