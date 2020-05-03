Ethan Page Says Impact Wrestling Has Paid Talent for Cancelled Events

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed Impact Wrestling star Ethan Page. During the interview, Ethan Page revealed how Impact has been taking care of talent when they have not been able to work or put on shows during the coronavirus pandemic. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Ethan Page on Impact paying the talent for cancelled events: “Personally, I have nothing but good things to say during this entire thing. We had three events cancelled that we got paid for and we didn’t even have to leave the house. In my contract it says if I don’t perform, I don’t get paid. But I didn’t perform and they still paid me. That just shows a different character than most companies in this situation and I’ll be happy to pay that forward, maybe even just telling you how good they’re treating us might be able to help them out.”

Page on some filming they did for The North for Impact last week: “Last week we did end up filming something for Impact that we got a full day’s pay for and it probably took 2-3 hours out of my day. So, they’re going out of the way to make sure that the people are still doing work for them are still being taken care of. It’s almost a work from home situation. We’re stuck in Canada but we’re a big part of the show as tag champions and they’re making sure that we’re still able to be a big part of the show.”

Page on the status of his Alpha-1 Wrestling promotion: “It’s up in the air and honestly, I try to stay out of the news as much as possible. Things change so much that you’re not really getting a proper reading of the situation. So I’m just waiting to get a tap on the shoulder where I’m told it’s okay to go back outside. As far as Alpha-1 goes, I’m just waiting to hear some kinda legal change where we can have large groups of people in one area, even if it’s just 200. I’ll keep the limit down and still provide wrestling for my hometown. That was a big creative outlet for me that got taken away and I can’t wait to go back to it.”

Page on how he’s still been getting fan support on social media: “My social media numbers are through the roof. My live streams are profitable and it’s helping my family so much. My Pro Wrestling Tees is top sale record this month so things are going very well. It sadly doesn’t supplement the income of missing out on pro wrestling but it does help the family a lot. Seeing the growth and support from the fans is extremely appreciated, so it’s heartwarming.”