Ethan Page Isn’t Sure If He’s Ready For Ultimate X

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Ethan Page said he’s not sure if he’s ready for his Ultimate X match against Jake Crist, Trey Miguel and Rich Swann at Impact Wrestling’s Homecoming PPV on Sunday. Here are highlights:

On if he’s ready for Homecoming: “Honestly, I’m not so sure. This is the first match where I have to climb some wire and then climb across it like some kind of monkey and retrieve the prize in the center. I’m ready mentally, I’m ready physically, but I’m not sure if I’m ready for gravity.”

On the dangers of Ultimate X: “Essentially [we’re signing up to get hurt]. I’m sure myself, Jake [Crist], Trey [Miguel], and Rich [Swann] all know what we’re getting ourself into. I think that adds to the excitement as there’s a certain expectation level for a match like this. I believe all four of us are Ultimate X virgins and this is a big thing for us. It’s a big thing to be doing it at Nashville at The Asylum.”

On what opponent will give him the most trouble: “Probably Jake [Crist]. He never comes alone, none of those OvE guys do. I’m hoping that Matt Sydal doesn’t get into any trouble or decides to meditate for the entire weekend and disappear into a depravation tank, so I have someone to watch my back.”

On joining Impact last year: “It was great. I was watching my first singles match on television with my wife and it was a really surreal moment. Both of us got to sit in the comfort of our home and she got to see her husband on TV being a star that she always knew he was, and I got to live out my childhood dream of being a TV wrestler. Now it’s becoming a norm, so I can set some new goals and reach for higher things, which ironically is being live on pay-per-view this Sunday and winning the X Division title.”

On his prediction for the main event: “I’m going to bet on Brian Cage. I don’t think anyone would relinquish a title as prestigious as the X Division title, so I think Brian Cage can and will win.”