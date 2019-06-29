Ethan Page Recalls Issues With Gabe Sapolsky in EVOLVE: ‘He’s Very Unprofessional and Childish’

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Interview Podcast, Impact Wrestling star “All Ego” Ethan Page discussed the end of his EVOLVE run, teaming with ACH and his issues with Gabe Sapolsky. Page worked with EVOLVE from 2014 until 2017, departing the company in September of that year.

Speaking with Jeffrey, Page said that he loved teaming with ACH as the Troll Boyz, with whom he won the EVOLVE Tag Team titles at Evolve 92 before losing them the next night. He also said that he did not enjoy working for Sapolsky and called him “very unprofessional and childish.”

Highlights from that part of the discussion are below:

On working with ACH in EVOLVE: “Oh, that’s like getting to work with one of your best friends. [laughs] It was amazing, I couldn’t have been happier. That was one of the most fun ways of getting through the remainder of my EVOLVE contract without wanting to shoot myself in the head. And yeah, it was one shining moment of the end of my EVOLVE career.”

On winning the tag titles with ACH: “Yeah, for one day. I think that was just Gabe’s way of cementing his name to whatever legacy I leave in wrestling.”

On his issues with Sapolsky: “I just despise him as a human being … I just think he’s very unprofessional and childish, and he gets irritated very quickly and he doesn’t know how to handle his emotions. It’s just not a very professional work environment. I didn’t really enjoy working with him, especially on the tail end.”

On moving past his issues with Sapolsky: “Yeah, there was a lot. I’m just like, that part of my career is past.”

In the full interview, Page talks about how he's been enjoying Impact, whether the company is finding a new television home, his issues with Gabe Sapolsky from his time in EVOLVE, working with Rich Swann and ACH, his love of comic books and nerd culture, his burgeoning YouTube channel, working with David Arquette and more.

Introduction (0:00)

On how he’s enjoying Impact and the morale backstage (0:35)

On Impact’s issues with Pursuit and if the company is finding a new home (0:56)

On Impact rebuilding itself after falling from its previous heights (2:31)

On if he’ll be at Slammiversary and if he has a match yet (3:32)

On his match with David Arquette in May for Alpha-1 Wrestling and Arquette’s dedication to his wrestling career (5:14)

On when he first discovered wrestling and growing up as a fan (7:51)

On his love of comic books and “nerd culture” (9:35)

On wrestling having room for different types of storytelling and gimmicks like Joey Ryan (11:39)

On why now is the greatest time to be a wrestling fan in terms of options (14:28)

On working with Rich Swann in Impact (15:18)

On teaming with ACH in EVOLVE and his issues with Gabe Sapolsky (16:07)

On ACH signing with WWE and being happy for him (17:34)

On the perspective in Impact about AEW’s rise and what he thinks AEW is doing for the industry (18:13)

On his YouTube channel and the purpose behind his vlogs (20:20)

On making a career in wrestling work as a family man (21:29)

On which guys he feels he’s had great chemistry with (22:13)

On if he’ll be at San Diego Comic-Con and his experience visiting conventions (22:57)

On what he thought of Avengers: Endgame and looking forward to Spider-Man: Far From Home (23:39)

On his upcoming shows and where to find him on social media (25:21)

