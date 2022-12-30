Ethan Page Credits Jim Ross And Others For Providing Him The “Tools To Succeed”

In a recent interview with 99.9 The Point, Ethan Page shared the names of a quartet of individuals in the industry who have helped him get to where he is with AEW (per Fightful). Page stated he’s benefited from the contributions of Arn Anderson, Jerry Lynn, Sting, and specifically Jim Ross during his successful run with the promotion. You can read a few highlights on the subject from Page and listen to the complete interview below.

On how Anderson, Lynn, Sting, & Ross have helped him along the way: “The older I get, the more I am relating to things that I didn’t understand when I was younger and it’s changing my game a lot and bringing different aspects to my matches. Those three guys, I’ll say Jim Ross too. Those four have been a big part in kind of molding me to the performer [I am] for AEW. Whether they know it or not, comments in passing or advice they’ve given or affirmation or reassurance that I’m on the right path or doing the right thing. They’ve all been very helpful and integral to my success in the company.”

On Jim Ross’ particular contributions: “He signed The Rock to his contract. For him to compliment me on Dynamite as much as he does is the greatest because I know the talent that he’s brought to the table. For him to think that I’m one of those potential talents is huge. It definitely motivates me in many aspects. He’s a guy that has worded things in a different way or presented things in a different way that has been very eye-opening, helpful, and beneficial to me, especially getting people in the arena to boo me out of the building. He’s definitely a guy that has given me a lot of tools to succeed.”