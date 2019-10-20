Ethan Page Jokes About TNA Revival Show, Leading to Young Bucks Getting Impact Invite

– Ethan Page got Twitter talking when he joked about a TNA-themed One Night Only, which led to the Young Bucks getting an Impact Wrestling invite. Page took to Twitter to riff on Scott D’Amore referencing “TNA fans” during Saturday night’s All Glory broadcast, saying he once got “talked to” for tweeting about TNA and then joked about a TNA one-night-only revival from Impact over WrestleMania weekend.

It’s worth noting that everyone is treating the comment as strictly a joke, though it’s a joke being played straight for the most part. Impact has not announced any such event, though it could always happen. That caveat out of the way, the Young Bucks and Joey Ryan have both commented on it, referencing their respective gimmicks in TNA where the Bucks were known as Generation Me and Ryan had longer hair. The Bucks post got them an invite to Impact from Scott D’Amore, who suggested a “no politics, no BS, just wrestling” appearance to face the Motor City Machine Guns.

As of now, the Bucks have not responded. For obvious reasons (AEW), a Bucks appearance on Impact is unlikely.

I remember getting “talked to” for tweeting about TNA 😂 Mania weekend @IMPACTWRESTLING is BRINGING TNA BACK for one night! I had to take my finger off the pulse for a quick second to tweet this out 😬 IM. SO. EXCITED. 🙌 TNA! TNA! TNA! PUT ME IN THE KING OF THE MOUNTAIN! pic.twitter.com/Fx0bcBJWsg — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) October 20, 2019

Let’s do it!

As @THETOMMYDREAMER would say no politics, no BS, just wrestling.

I wonder what @fakekinkade & @SuperChrisSabin are up to?

Generation Me vs. The Motor City Machine Guns!

Why do you say @MattJackson13 & @NickJacksonYB? Are you ready to #CrossTheLine#ThisIsImpact https://t.co/0XXIfRQRa4 — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) October 20, 2019

Should I start growing my hair out? — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) October 20, 2019