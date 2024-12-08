Ethan Page Says He’d Like To Be Part of WWE Elimination Chamber

Ethan Page has a number of goals in WWE, and competing in this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber is one of them. Page recently spoke with SI’s The Takedown and during the conversation he was asked what he would like his main roster run to look like.

“I mean, it looks like whatever is going to put the most amount of money in my pocket,” Page said (per Fightful). “I’m 35. I gotta stack that cash up quick. I got two kids, a hot Colombian wife. I’m just trying to make sure everyone’s happy and taken care of. For that to happen, I probably gotta brush shoulders with guys like Punk, who screwed me. So if he needs a special guest referee, I’m pretty special. I’d love to return the favor. Me and Cody have history. I mean, it’s personal history, even if I’m the only one that saw it, still needs something to me. I’d live to get in there with him. Randy’s one of my favorite wrestlers growing up, but I’m grown now, so I’d love to handle that.”

He continued, “John Cena, he can get some too. He’s on a little bit of a time crunch, so that would be nice,” Page continued. “Royal Rumble. Put that on the bucket list, WrestleMania, you said it. Let’s definitely do one of those. Then there’s this show happening in Toronto. I think it’s called Elimination Chamber. Six guys gotta be in that match. I don’t know. You could pick five, make me one of them.”

Page competed on last night’s NXT Deadline in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, which Oba Femi won.