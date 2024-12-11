Ethan Page Says He’s Lost His Way After Loss On WWE NXT

Ethan Page is despondent after failing to capture the North American Championship on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Tony D’Angelo offer Page a shot at the title, which Page accepted after initially suggesting there was no point. The match ultimately ended with D’Angelo retaining his title after a spinebuster.

Later in the show, Page was seen leaving the arena and said that he was better than this, or had been but he had lost his way. He said he didn’t think he was All Ego after all and said he didn’t know how to get back to the NXT Championship before saying he was lost and ashamed and walking away: