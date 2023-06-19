Ethan Page On Being at Matt Hardy’s House For Firm Deletion, His Upcoming Action Figure

Ethan Page got some time to experience the Hardy Compound while filming The Firm Deletion, and he talked about the experience recently. The match, which aired on AEW Rampage last month, saw Team Hardy defeat The Firm and put an end to them. Page appeared on Busted Open Radio last week and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being at the Hardy Compound: “This man has a freakin’ arcade. And in this arcade, when his children beat me in these games that we played, they got tickets that came out of the machine. And on the tickets, it says Matt Hardy! This is the real deal. You can take these tickets — I watched his sons do this — you can take these tickets to a wall of prizes, where you can purchase a Matt Hardy with your tickets.”

On his upcoming AEW action figure: “I’ve had action figures kind of done by third parties. But they’ve just announced, this past PPV weekend at Double or Nothing, that an Ethan Page figure will be coming out with AEW soon. I’m really excited about that. So my first official toy that my daughter and my son will be able to see hanging up in a store next to Spider-Man or Batman is pretty cool.”