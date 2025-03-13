wrestling / News
Ethan Page Wants a Match With Nic Nemeth, Comments on ‘Unfinished Business’ in TNA
March 13, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with The Takedown (via Fightful), Ethan Page spoke about which TNA wrestler he’d want to face and said that while he’s beaten most of them, he hasn’t faced Nic Nemeth.
Ethan Page said: “Joe Hendry, arguably the most popular is what he likes to believe, or at least what he tweets every day, hoping people like it and retweet it. I’ve already beaten him. So there’s unfinished business there, I’ve already beaten the best in TNA. The guy that he beat, Nic Nemeth, I have never crossed paths with, and I was a TNA/IMPACT guy while he was a WWE and at one time NXT guy. Now, the roles have reversed. Now, I am the NXT guy, and he is Mr. TNA. So that to me is a big match that I would love to see happen. So if we could, I would.”
