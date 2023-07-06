wrestling / News
Ethan Page Not Planning to Join New Social Media Platforms
Don’t expect to see Ethan Page on Threads or Bluesky, because he’s not going to a new social media platform. With Twitter coming under increasing criticism — most recently for introducing “temporary” rate limits — social media competitors have been taking advantage including Meta’s new Twitter-like sister app to Instagram named Threads, which launched on Wednesday night. The AEW star posted to his Twitter account to make it clear that he will be sticking with the apps he does have, writing:
“I will not be joining any new social media platforms
So if Twitter tanks, just make sure you’re following my IG: official_ego or subscribe to my YouTube channel
I’d rather spend time watching Bluey on loop while my kids double stomp my nuts, than join another social platform”
This is probably a good point at this time to point out that you can follow 411mania on Threads at @411mania.
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 6, 2023
