wrestling / News
Ethan Page Thwarts Je’Von Evans’ Revenge at NXT Vengeance Day
February 15, 2025 | Posted by
Je’Von Evans attemmpted to get revenge against Ethan Page at NXT Vengeance Day but things didn’t go his way. Page hit him in the mouth with a shot during an attempt at a move, then a Twist of Fate for the win. The blow hit Evans so hard his mouthpiece was knocked out.
