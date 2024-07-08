Ethan Page Comments On NXT Title Win, Says He Was Born to Be Champion

Ethan Page weighed in on his NXT Championship win following tonight’s NXT Heatwave PPV. Page won the title in the main event of the show after he fell on Je’Von Evans after a Trick Shot from Trick Williams to get the pin. Page spoke in a WWE digital exclusive about the win, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On what the win means to him: “Well, most people would say it feels amazing, it feels great. But to be honest with you, I mean, I knew this was gonna happen. [Laughs] Six weeks. I walked in the first night, and I attacked who? Oh, that’s right, this bum’s name is still in this belt, and as soon I’m done with this interview, I’m gonna be getting these things changed. That’s right, I attacked Trick Williams. My first attempt didn’t really play in my favor. I clearly learned from my lesson since I’m a wily veteran of the game, and it took me 17 years to get to the WWE Universe and only six weeks to become champion. Now I’m the face of NXT. That’s what everyone’s saying, right?”

On the way he won the title: “You’re gonna say I got lucky? I earned everything I have in the last 17 years of my career. Tonight is no different. This championship is earned, and I’m gonna prove it. I’m going to be a fighting champion. I’m going to be the man in NXT, but not to prove it to you, people doubting me, saying things like, ‘Oh, you got lucky.’ No, ‘All Ego’ was born to be champion. Now, I finally have the hardware to prove it.”