Ethan Page on What Is on the Horizon for Him in AEW

– Speaking to The Curated Culture at Motor City Comic-Con, AEW wrestler Ethan Page discussed working in AEW and what’s on the horizon for him. Ethan Page stated the following (via Fightful):

“I have so many things on the horizon within AEW. Obviously, plans to stick with Scorpio Sky and American Top Team as the Men of the Year. Obviously, I want gold and more opportunity, more mic time would be amazing, more in-ring time would be amazing. On the outside of AEW, I dropped a little nugget earlier, but I do have a comic book coming out. That’s a big focal point for me. Creativity and having that creative outlet and being able to tell stories is my number one and I can’t wait to be like, ‘Hey guys, I made this.'” .