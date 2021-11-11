Ethan Page on Why He’s Angry at Chris Jericho Over His Edgy Promos

– Speaking to Sportskeeda, AEW wrestler Ethan Page discussed Chris Jericho pushing the envelope with his edgier promos on AEW TV. Below are some highlights

Ethan Page on Chris Jericho’s TV comments: “What do you mean you guys? What do you mean you guys? Just say Chris Jericho pushes the PG envelope and we stand there while he’s talking about me beat*** my m*** on live television, while my mother and father and 4-year-old daughter are watching. That’s why I’m pissed off. This pay-per-view is serious. I couldn’t be happier that it’s a street fight.”

On there being a part of him that loves the edgy promots: “But, to admit to you, while I’m out there and while he’s saying these crazy things. And you know, maybe Sammy Guevara might say the S-word, maybe Ortiz or Santana might say the B-word, the crowd is eating it up and it reminds me of wrestling that I watched as a kid. So, there’s a part of me that loves it. And there’s a part of me that want to slap the living cr** out of these guys. So, look, I’ll openly say that I’m okay with it, but I’m not the one that needs to be okay with it.”

Ethan Page and Men of the Year partner Scorpio Sky will be teaming with ATT against The Inner Circle this weekend at AEW Full Gear in a Minneapolis Street Fight.