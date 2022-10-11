– During a recent interview with Daily Hive, AEW wrestler Ethan Page discussed signing with he company and possibly doing more work behind the scenes. Below are some highlights:

Ethan Page on signing with AEW: “A dream come true. AEW’s opened so many doors and given people so many opportunities and allowed us the freedom to kind of create the best version of ourselves. As a professional wrestler that’s all you want when you were growing up, was to kind of have the creative freedom to show your best self.”

On potentially working behind the scenes in AEW: “I would say the potential is unlimited. And I don’t just mean on-screen. I mean behind the scenes, too. I’ve recently gotten to agent a match, put the headset on and get to do that live. That was an experience that I hope to be able to do again. I love writing. I love being creative. So I hope I have the longest career humanly possible at AEW and not just on-screen.”

On the times he thought about quitting wrestling: “I’ve thought about stopping so many times. I would say there was probably a couple [of] moments where I got close to being like is this the right thing I’m supposed to do? It was during the start of the pandemic where I had to kind of tell myself like if this is what I got to do, [I] gotta give 110% and try and make this happen.”