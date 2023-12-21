Ethan Page Comments On Perfecting His ‘Ego’s Edge’ Finisher

In an interview with Fightful, Ethan Page spoke about his ‘Ego’s Edge’ finisher and how he feels he’s getting close to perfecting it.

He said: “There were definitely a couple on Dark Elevation [that he felt iffy about the way his opponent was launched] if you want to go take a look, by all means. In my debut, one of the craziest ones I ever did was to Scorpio Sky, ironically, on a ladder, and in between the ladder was Lance Archer. A forgotten clip. But that was one’s where I went, ‘Yeah, this is gonna suck.’ Obviously, the Darby one onto the steps was probably…he has to land perfect on this one. No. I will happily say, publicly, that I feel I have gotten as close to perfecting the technique as possible.“