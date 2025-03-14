Ethan Page Pitched TNA Revival When He Was In Impact Wrestling

Last year, Impact Wrestling rebranded back to TNA Wrestling, starting with their Hard to Kill PPV. In an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Worldwide (via Fightful), Ethan Page said that when he was a part of the Impact Wrestling roster, he pitched a return to TNA. It didn’t happen during his time there, and he eventually left to go to AEW. He is now in WWE, working on the NXT brand.

He said: “I could personally care less, for me. As a fan, I love it. I love it because I was a fan of TNA. When I was in IMPACT, I was petitioning to change it to TNA and everyone was like, ‘We’re never doing that. TNA has too much stink on it. We’re never doing that.’ Now look. Everybody can kiss my ass, they’re doing great. TNA is back, baby. I’m very happy about that, as a fan. Total Nonstop Action, loved it. To see the partnership is amazing. To think it would have been possible, hell no. I got in trouble for saying TNA while I was in IMPACT. I never thought TNA would come back, never mind TNA teaming up with WWE. That is bonkers.“