– During a recent interview with Rick Ucchino for The Takedown on SI.com, former WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page evaluated his onscreen rival, Trick Williams. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ethan Page on Trick Williams: “I mean, he’s blowing my mind. That’s my honest assessment. Three years in, I don’t know dude, three years in, you asked me to do what he’s doing? I probably would have panicked and freaked out. But, I also would’ve been 19 years old three years in, not 30, so it’s a little different. I think he is doing exceptional for someone with such little experience. Someone was telling me like a crazy stat, I think he’s had like a hundred matches and then they looked up how many matches I’ve had and I’ve had over a thousand.”

On how he’s different from Williams: “So, we’re completely different when it comes to that, yet, arguably in the same position, I just have so much more experience. So, I don’t envy him whatsoever to have to learn on the job, especially knowing how important this job is. I mean, for me personally, it’s the job I’ve been fighting for my entire life. Three years in to be the same spot as me, I mean, he should be proud of himself, especially with how well he’s doing. He connects well with the crowd, freak athlete, looks great. Has that it factor star quality. If you throw him in the deep end, I’m sure he’ll learn how to swim, he seems like one of those. I’ll give credit where it’s due.”

Trick Williams defeated Ethan Page to regain the NXT Championship on last week’s edition of WWE NXT TV. CM Punk served as the special guest referee.