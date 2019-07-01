Ethan Page Praises Work With David Arquette, Says Arquette Was More Professional Than a Lot of Wrestlers for Fan Signings

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Interview Podcast, Impact Wrestling star “All Ego” Ethan Page discussed wrestling Hollywood actor and former WCW World Heavyweight champion David Arquette in Page’s Alpha 1 Wrestling. Below are some highlights.

Ethan Page on wrestling David Arquette: “It was awesome. It was honestly amazing, and all props to David Arquette for what he’s been able to accomplish in wrestling. The actual like attention that he’s been bringing to professional wrestling is great, so I know a bunch of us appreciate it. And it was a cool experience. And he really packed the house in my hometown, which is great, because there was a bunch of first-time viewers and first-time fans, so hopefully they return because of the show that we put on for them and they had a great time.”

Ethan Page on how it was a special match for him in his own wrestling promotion: “Yeah, very. And that’s why I tried to jump on it as soon as I could once I knew my relationship with David was strong enough to pull some fingers and get him to come out to do the show. Yeah, it was great. I’m very, very, very grateful for the attention he brought the company and even myself.”

Ethan Page on giving Arquette a positive endorsement on their match: “Oh for sure. And like the way he treated everyone backstage and the way he treated all the fans that he met, it was way more professional than a lot of the wrestlers that we do meet and greet and autograph signings with. So, that also goes a long way with me too, especially since he’s a guy from Hollywood and this isn’t really his world, but he’s showing the respect that he feels the wrestlers deserve. That’s going to go a long way with me especially since I do this for a living. He showed all the respect that you expect from somebody and then some.”

Ethan Page on Arquette humbling himself and proving himself to wrestling: “100 percent. That’s the exact feeling I get because he is a true fan of professional wrestling, and like I said, he showed the respect and dedication — I can’t say a bad thing about him.”

In the full interview, Page talks about how he’s been enjoying Impact, whether the company is finding a new television home, his issues with Gabe Sapolsky from his time in EVOLVE, working with Rich Swann and ACH, his love of comic books and nerd culture, his burgeoning YouTube channel, and more.

Introduction (0:00)

On how he’s enjoying Impact and the morale backstage (0:35)

On Impact’s issues with Pursuit and if the company is finding a new home (0:56)

On Impact rebuilding itself after falling from its previous heights (2:31)

On if he’ll be at Slammiversary and if he has a match yet (3:32)

On his match with David Arquette in May for Alpha-1 Wrestling and Arquette’s dedication to his wrestling career (5:14)

On when he first discovered wrestling and growing up as a fan (7:51)

On his love of comic books and “nerd culture” (9:35)

On wrestling having room for different types of storytelling and gimmicks like Joey Ryan (11:39)

On why now is the greatest time to be a wrestling fan in terms of options (14:28)

On working with Rich Swann in Impact (15:18)

On teaming with ACH in EVOLVE and his issues with Gabe Sapolsky (16:07)

On ACH signing with WWE and being happy for him (17:34)

On the perspective in Impact about AEW’s rise and what he thinks AEW is doing for the industry (18:13)

On his YouTube channel and the purpose behind his vlogs (20:20)

On making a career in wrestling work as a family man (21:29)

On which guys he feels he’s had great chemistry with (22:13)

On if he’ll be at San Diego Comic-Con and his experience visiting conventions (22:57)

On what he thought of Avengers: Endgame and looking forward to Spider-Man: Far From Home (23:39)

On his upcoming shows and where to find him on social media (25:21)

