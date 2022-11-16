Ethan Page Discusses Preparing For His World Title Eliminator Tournament Matches

Ethan Page is working his way through the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, and he recently discussed how he’s been preparing for each match. Page spoke with WZ for a new interview ahead of his bout with Bandido tonight, and you can see some highlights below:

On preparing for his matches in the tournament: “The Eddie [Kingston] match, I actually forced myself to put on five pounds because I figured it’d be harder to lift him. He’s one of the hardest-hitting guys on the show. I was like alright, I’m gonna have to show up a little heavier for this. The Bandido match, I’ve been doing two-a-day workouts leading up to Dynamite. Every morning, I’m lifting weights, and every night I’m doing 40 minutes of cardio just in preparation for someone of his caliber, the athleticism that he brings to the ring. He’s fast as hell and literally gorilla pressed RUSH, did a stalling suplex to Chris Jericho. So he’s a strong dude, too. I knew I had to bring something completely different to the table this coming Wednesday, and my body is a big part of that. I want to be able to keep up and to perform at the level that I’m expected. Bandido is one of those performers that I’m gonna have to [do] two workouts a day to get ready for.”

On his match with Bandido: “The clothes and the backstage, I try and put attention to every detail humanly possible. Obviously I have no clue if I’m gonna walk out of Wednesday the winner or not, but I want everyone to know, I have ordered four pairs of tights. Just in case Ethan Page makes it all the way to the title match. I have a fresh pair of attire for every single match. I’m going all out. If this is the chance that they’re gonna give me the ball, alright, I’m gonna dunk it. That’s my thought at least. Every aspect of this. Plus, if ‘Macho Man’ could wear three different pairs of gear in one tournament on the same day, I could do it over a couple weeks.”