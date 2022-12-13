Ethan Page Comments On Re-signing To AEW And Future Plans

In a recent interview with Fightful Select, Ethan Page confirmed he thought his choice to re-sign with AEW at an early stage in his original contract was the best plan. According to the interview, Page has experiemented both with producing and agenting, also explored the concept of trying commentary work. While he intends to stay in the ring for some time, he commented that he wants to be as prepared as possible for life after leaving active wrestling. Although things have concluded satisfactorily, Page explained that his free agent period during the pandemic was unnerving.

Additionally, Page shared a few details about what he enjoys as part of AEW, particularly the option to be himself rather than being forced into a different mold. He stated that he might consider finishing his in-ring career somewhere around 40-42 years of age. Page also expressed his appreciation for the support of the AEW roster in helping him recover and maintain his actual online presence in the wake of getting his Twitter account hacked.