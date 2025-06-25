– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page discussed winning the title, a potential babyface turn, and more. Below are some highlights from Insight:

Page on winning the NXT Championship in record time: “Let’s just add to that stat as well. Magically, because of how amazing I am. I won both singles championships in less than 365 days. It was 364, but still less than a year.”

Ethan Page on taking a GTS from CM Punk after losing the NXT Championship: “Let’s also talk about how that was the last thing people saw on that episode is confetti falling in my stupid face after CM Punk knocked me out in the middle of the ring. You know what? There was some joy that I got out of it. It was the fact that Trick Williams won the championship. But the last thing people saw was my stupid face.”

On his TV segment with The Rock: “To me, doing anything with him was always the dream. I was very fortunate enough to be given the chance to pull him to the side and tell him what it meant to see something that I created on my own and envisioned my whole life would be on screen with my favorites. To do it with my actual number one, and in the position that he’s in, and what he’s been doing for the last couple of years, the amount of things that needed to fall into place for this to happen, pretty crazy. But I was very glad that I was able to express that to him and to get some one-on-one time, and then it just kept extending, he gave me great advice, and he’s turned me into an absolute menace. Because, I mean, when the person you look up to the most, pretty much tells you to not hold back. Yeah, you ain’t gonna hold back. I’m sorry Ricky Saints about your throat.”

Page on how much inspiration he took from The Rock’s character: “Quite a bit, honestly. Mostly, I would say just in the confidence to say and do whatever you feel like out there, like on a microphone or in front of an audience. He’s someone that’s completely comfortable in doing some ridiculous things, or what he finds entertaining, or what he finds funny, but he’s always, I feel like just at that perfect level of charisma, and I tried to keep the energy the same and give people their money’s worth when I’m entertaining them.”

Ethan Page recently defended his title against Sean Legacy earlier this month on NXT TV. On the same show, he was attacked by his rival, and former North American Champion, Ricky Saints.