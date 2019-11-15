wrestling / News
Ethan Page Releases Bound For Glory Weekend Backstage Vlog
November 14, 2019 | Posted by
– Ethan Page has released his latest vlog going backstage at Bound For Glory weekend. You can see the video below, which follows Page in Chicago for the PPV weekend and features Tessa Blanchard, Brian Cage, Sami Callihan, Hornswoggle, Josh Alexander, Jake Crist, Rhino, Jordynne Grace, and more:
