wrestling / News
Ethan Page Releases Statement on Behalf of Alpha 1 Wrestling, Apologizes for Previously Hiring Wrestlers Outed in #SpeakingOut Movement
– Ethan Page released a statement on behalf of his indie promotion, Alpha 1 Wrestling, regarding the #SpeakingOut movement. You can read his full statement below. In his statement, Page apologized for previously hiring wrestlers outed as abusers and assaulters in the movement.
In the tweet posted along with the statement, Ethan Page wrote, “I’m very sorry guys. I’m also sorry it took me this long to know what to even say. I personally reached out to the @A1Wrestling yesterday to apologize as well. I can’t express my gratitude enough to the people taking the very brave steps to make wrestling a better place.”
I’m very sorry guys.
I’m also sorry it took me this long to know what to even say.
I personally reached out to the @A1Wrestling yesterday to apologize as well.
I can’t express my gratitude enough to the people taking the very brave steps to make wrestling a better place. https://t.co/M9en9BOWUG
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) June 22, 2020
