Ethan Page Retains North American Title at NXT The Great American Bash
Ethan Page is still the NXT North American champion, retaining the title at The Great American Bash today. Page defeated Ricky Saints in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The match came to an end when Page gave Saints the Ego’s Edge off the stage, through tables below.
Page is currently in his first reign as the North American champion and has held it for 42 days. He won it back on May 27.
HOT START! 🔥@starkmanjones is wasting no time!! pic.twitter.com/ZWtVQ32LOZ
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
THROUGH THE MERCH TABLE!!! 🤯
Sorry, @WWEShop 😅 pic.twitter.com/KV6Alv19UA
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
😲 😲 😲
How did Ricky Saints survive this?!?@OfficialEGO pic.twitter.com/6L4POhF8ll
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
Oh no! 😬@jaspertroywwe wasn't going to take that from Ricky Saints… pic.twitter.com/tL1uVRNZjI
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
OH. MY. GOD.
ETHAN PAGE IS STILL YOUR CHAMPION. pic.twitter.com/lcIu9jANdw
— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025
That was CHAOS 😅
Ethan Page remains the #WWENXT North American Champion at #WWEGAB! #AndStill pic.twitter.com/U8JNGJqxix
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 12, 2025
