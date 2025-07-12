wrestling / News

Ethan Page Retains North American Title at NXT The Great American Bash

July 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ethan Page NXT Great American Bash Image Credit: WWE

Ethan Page is still the NXT North American champion, retaining the title at The Great American Bash today. Page defeated Ricky Saints in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The match came to an end when Page gave Saints the Ego’s Edge off the stage, through tables below.

Page is currently in his first reign as the North American champion and has held it for 42 days. He won it back on May 27.

