Ethan Page Retains North American Title at NXT The Great American Bash

Ethan Page is still the NXT North American champion, retaining the title at The Great American Bash today. Page defeated Ricky Saints in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The match came to an end when Page gave Saints the Ego’s Edge off the stage, through tables below.

Page is currently in his first reign as the North American champion and has held it for 42 days. He won it back on May 27.

Oh no! 😬@jaspertroywwe wasn't going to take that from Ricky Saints… pic.twitter.com/tL1uVRNZjI — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025