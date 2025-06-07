wrestling / News

Ethan Page Retains NXT North American Title at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

June 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ethan Page WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Image Credit: WWE

Ethan Page is still the NXT North American champion, defeating three different opponents to retain at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide. At the end of the match, Je’Von Evans hit a cutter on Laredo Kid, but Page threw him to the outside. He then hit a Twisted Grin to Kid to pick up the win.

Page has been the North American champion for ten days, and is currently in his first reign.

