Ethan Page Retains NXT North American Title at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide
Ethan Page is still the NXT North American champion, defeating three different opponents to retain at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide. At the end of the match, Je’Von Evans hit a cutter on Laredo Kid, but Page threw him to the outside. He then hit a Twisted Grin to Kid to pick up the win.
Page has been the North American champion for ten days, and is currently in his first reign.
