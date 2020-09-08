wrestling / News
Various News: Ethan Page Returning For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4, AR Fox vs. 2 Cold Scorpio Set For For The Culture
– Ethan Page is making his return for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4. GCW announced on Tuesday that Janela, who was forced to retire from GCW after losing to Allie Kat at GCW Bring Em Out over the weekend, is getting a second chance at his career at Spring Break 4 on October 10th:
At #GCWBringEmOut, Ethan Page was forced to retire following his loss to Allie Kat.
The benevolent Joey Janela then made Julian an offer he had no choice but to accept… agent The Clusterfuck again at #JJSB4, and you get your career back…
Get Tix Now:https://t.co/UwQQpIm2wW pic.twitter.com/Gf6269dHy8
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 8, 2020
– GCW has announced that AR Fox will face 2 Cold Scorpio at For the Culture on October 9th as part of The Collective’s weekend:
The first match has been signed #ForTheCulture as part of #TheCollective in INDY!
First Time Ever
SCORPIO
vs
AR FOX
Collective Tix Package:https://t.co/AncjPx2WJM
For The Culture
Friday 10/9 – 1159pm
Indianapolis IN
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/qbgGmANt84
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 8, 2020
