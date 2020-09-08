wrestling / News

Various News: Ethan Page Returning For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4, AR Fox vs. 2 Cold Scorpio Set For For The Culture

September 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ethan Page

– Ethan Page is making his return for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4. GCW announced on Tuesday that Janela, who was forced to retire from GCW after losing to Allie Kat at GCW Bring Em Out over the weekend, is getting a second chance at his career at Spring Break 4 on October 10th:

– GCW has announced that AR Fox will face 2 Cold Scorpio at For the Culture on October 9th as part of The Collective’s weekend:

