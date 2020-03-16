wrestling / News

Ethan Page Reveals Impact Wrestling Will Pay Its Talent During Time Off

March 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Just after Impact Wrestling announced that it would postpone Lockdown and March Breakdown on March 28 and 29, respectively, Ethan Page revealed that talent will still get paid.

He wrote: “Want everyone to know @IMPACTWRESTLING is paying the per-day talent for the cancelled events happening @ the end of March. Just incase the sheets wants a heart warming story … instead of assuming the worst. Thanks @EdNordholm / @ScottDAmore my family appreciate it.

