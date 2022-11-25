wrestling / News
Ethan Page Reveals The Inspiration For Ring Gear On Dynamite
Ethan Page competed for shot at the AEW World Title on Dynamite, and he’s revealed the inspiration for his ring gear for the match. Page faced Ricky Starks in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament but ended up losing to Starks.
Taking to Twitter on Friday, Page revealed that the gear was inspired by Batman in terms of the coloring, writing:
“Wednesday’s gear was hand selected for my crowning achievement in
@AEW
Outfit inspired by @Batman
Sadly, I lost… the biggest match of my career.
So I’ll probably never wear this gear again.
Enjoy the photos, it was a gorgeous outfit.”
Wednesday’s gear was hand selected for my crowning achievement in @AEW
Outfit inspired by @Batman
Sadly, I lost… the biggest match of my career.
So I’ll probably never wear this gear again.
Enjoy the photos, it was a gorgeous outfit. pic.twitter.com/5kh4d3mtqm
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) November 25, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Plans For Bray Wyatt and LA Knight for Tonight’s Smackdown (Possible Spoilers)
- Eric Bischoff Responds To Rumors He Spent Last WWE Run In Catering
- Note On Reaction To People Close To CM Punk To The Elite Trolling
- Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone