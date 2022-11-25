wrestling / News

Ethan Page Reveals The Inspiration For Ring Gear On Dynamite

November 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 11-23-22 Ethan Page Image Credit: AEW

Ethan Page competed for shot at the AEW World Title on Dynamite, and he’s revealed the inspiration for his ring gear for the match. Page faced Ricky Starks in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament but ended up losing to Starks.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Page revealed that the gear was inspired by Batman in terms of the coloring, writing:

“Wednesday’s gear was hand selected for my crowning achievement in
@AEW

Outfit inspired by @Batman

Sadly, I lost… the biggest match of my career.

So I’ll probably never wear this gear again.

Enjoy the photos, it was a gorgeous outfit.”

