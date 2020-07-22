Ethan Page Reveals Traci Brooks, Alex Shelley Helped Make Sure He Was Paid for a 2008 PWL Show After Promoter Didn’t Pay Him

– Impact Wrestling talent Ethan Page shared a new vlog today on the recent Slammiversary event and Impact TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee. The video features appearances by Kylie Rae, Alex Shelley & Brian Myers. During the video, Page shared a story about how Traci Brooks, Alex Shelley, and other wrestlers helped to make sure Page was paid when he worked a Pro Wrestling Live event in new Jersey in 2008. However, Page was not paid for the show by the promoter. The other wrestlers then made sure Page was compensated, even though they didn’t know each other at the time.

Page commented, “I was under the impression that Traci Brooks gave all of us money. I had no idea she collected all the cash out of the TNA boys to help us out.” He added, “I didn’t know it was a group effort. Like dude, everyone tries to exploit negative stories in wrestling for headlines and ****. I want to tell stories like this where people actually take care of the boys. Like, we didn’t know each other at all, like at all. So, you’re a saint man, honestly. I was 18 years old. I had no money.”

Alex Shelley commented: “We were in the same boat, right. I remember, specifically, they wanted me and Jimmy Rave I think to team on that show I think in like a 10-man or an eight-man. At the same time, Jimmy and I, Traci as well — Like, when I first met Traci, I think it was in Detroit at IWF, which was ECW referee AT Huck’s promotion. I’m sure she wasn’t making tons of money or anything like that. But of course, I think everybody has to pay dues to a point, but that situation was ****, and that was just wrong to run a show and know that you’re not going to pay people. And that’s just inherently evil. And not to make excuses for anybody, but I think that promoter was special needs to a point.”

Ethan Page went on, “Well, I will say the positive out of it, to me, that set an example. And I try to go out of my way at least to hold up my end.”

Shelley recently made his return to Impact Wrestling this week at Slammiversary. On last night’s Impact, he and Motor City Machine Guns tag team partner Chris Sabin defeated The North to capture the Impact tag team titles. You can watch Ethan Page’s full vlog below:

If using any of the above quotes, please use a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.