Ethan Page Reveals He Suffered a Broken Nose

February 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ethan Page WWE NXT 12-10-24 Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on social media today, WWE NXT Superstar Ethan Page revealed he suffered a broken nose, noting that fans should not question his commitment considering he’s not taking a break in his schedule. Ethan Page appeared on last night’s post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT TV, interrupting Ricky Staints’ NXT contract signing segment.

The former NXT Champion wrote, “How could @WWE fans ever question my commitment? A broken nose, with no break in my schedule. We all know #WWENXT just wouldn’t have been the same without me last night. 🙂👈”

Page is also coming off of a victory last Saturday at NXT Vengeance Day. He defeated Je’Von Evans in a singles bout. The premium live event was streamed live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.

