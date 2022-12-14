Ethan Page Says He Couldn’t Be Happier With AEW Run So Far

In an interview with Fightful, Ethan Page spoke about re-signing with AEW and said that he couldn’t be happier with his run in the company so far. Here are highlights:

On signing a new deal with AEW: “Yeah, they’re going good. I couldn’t be happier with AEW. Especially on-screen recently. To have the run through that entire tournament, it was like a ‘We’re going to give this guy the ball’ moment for me. It was nice to actually to be able to, what I feel, do something with it.”

On creative freedom in AEW: “Yeah and it was scary. I was very nervous. It was during the pandemic so [there was] so much uncertainty. It all worked out in the end and now we’re almost two years in and I couldn’t be happier. I know I made the right choice. I think sky’s the limit, too. The freedoms that they give us as performers to kind of create our own characters and presence and style and the fact that I can differentiate myself from everyone else on the show and no one is telling me, ‘No, no, be more like this guy,’ or ‘Do it more like this.’ It’s very much, ‘Whatever Ethan Page brings to the table, is what he brings to the table. If it’s good, we’re gonna put it on TV and if it’s not, we won’t’.”