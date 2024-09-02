Ethan Page Says Joe Hendry Is A Meme And Will Disappear Into The Void

Ethan Page defeated Joe Hendry to retain the NXT Championship in a match where Trick Williams was the referee in the main event of WWE NXT No Mercy.

The top NXT star spoke about the win following the bout (per Fightful).

“I said it before the match. The obnoxious signing, the silly chants, they’re all done. It’s over. The Joe Hendry experience is over, and the Era of Ego continues. See, Joe, you’re like a meme. You came, you entertained, but now you get to disappear into the void. You had your chance, but I need you to listen to me. More important, I need my fans, the NXT Universe, my universe, to listen. You can believe all you want. Joe Hendry took you down a very dangerous path, the path of hope. Joe, you just hurt all of your fans because you made them believe in something that wasn’t possible. You made them believe that you were gonna take my championship. You made them believe that the Era of Ego was gonna end on September 1, 2024. Guess what? You and your beliefs are just a chapter in the epic series known as ‘All Ego’ Ethan Page, and we’re not even halfway through. The Era of Ego continues,” Page said.