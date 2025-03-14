Ethan Page Sees a Lot Of Improvement In Himself Since He Joined WWE

Ethan Page believes that he’s grown quite a bit as a performer since he signed onto WWE. The NXT star appeared on Busted Open Radio and spoke about how he’s evolved since joining the company, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his growth in NXT: “I’ve noticed so much improvement with myself, and that is all on the coaching, the motivation, them just finding a way to make the best version of Ethan Page, and I guess my willingness to listen. So, it’s just a combination of both. And then you have talent that believed in themselves but maybe weren’t given the opportunity, and this is the place that’s chosen, very thankfully, to give me this opportunity. So, you have me not wanting to waste this chance, and the company also not wanting to waste the talent.”

On the NXT roster: “For me, personally, I think that’s why things are working out well, and if other people in the company are doing the same thing, you got a bunch of winners on the team, and that’s great.”