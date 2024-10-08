wrestling / News
Ethan Page, Sexxy Red Make Appearances On WWE Raw
Ethan Page and Sexxy Red both made appearances on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Red appeared on Monday night’s show welcoming fans to the event in an unadvertised appearance ahead of her appearance on tomorrow’s episode of NXT.
Later in the show, Page appeared wanting to talk with Adam Pearce in regard to CM Punk’s involvement in his losing the NXT Championship on last week’s NXT. Pearce said that he didn’t make Punk the guest referee and Ava, who was there, said she was off the clock.
Red then showed up and Page walked off.
dude i’m crying at how hyped the crowd was for sexyy red LMFAOOO wtf 😭 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Qk9KAqP8DZ
— dylan (@INDIPRESSIVE) October 8, 2024
ALL EGO, meet Sexxy Red!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/2dIqAzUEsI
— WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2024
