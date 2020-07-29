wrestling / News
Ethan Page Does Soul-Searching, Fights Jean-Claude Van Damme In New Video
Ethan Page has done some serious soul-searching after losing the Impact World Tag Team Championships, as seen in a new video where he fights Jean-Claude Van Damme. Page posted the video to his Twitter account, which you can see below. The video was posted before tonight’s episode of Impact, in which Page was visibly distraught and without words in a backstage segment with Josh Alexander.
The video features Page meditating and seeking answers until he encounters Van Damme, fighting him via a liberal dose of green screen and coming out victorious:
I am a man on a quest ….
To face my final test …. @JCVD
🙏 👁 🐉 🥋
I AM THE KARATE MAN!https://t.co/rb1yKXuZrU pic.twitter.com/raqHm8oGzr
— Man On A Quest played by Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 28, 2020
