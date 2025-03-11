Ethan Page Thinks Je’Von Evans Is Misguided, Doesn’t Hate Him

– During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI.com, WWE NXT Superstar Ethan page discussed facing Je’Von Evans in a Street Fight on TNT. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ethan Page on if the Street Fight will mark the end of his feud with Evans: “I was done with this in Washington at Vengeance Day. That was his opportunity, to me. I gave him the match. The match was signed. He had every chance, and I beat him. I was done with this then, and now here we are a month later, and we have another match, and now the company is stupid enough to give me a match with no rules. I found a way, by the way, to use the steps in a regular match. What would I do when people are like, ‘Literally do whatever you want?’ No repercussions. You can injure this kid, pause his career, maybe end it. Lots of options, and no repercussions whatsoever. So for me, it’s, I guess a gift. Maybe I’m being rewarded. I would prefer to be rewarded financially, but if getting to have a match with him with no rules is my reward, I’ll take it.”

On if he hates Evans: “This is my third interview, and no one’s asked me that. They’ve asked me why I hate him. No one’s asked me if I do. No, I don’t think I do. I really don’t think I do. I think he’s an idiot. I’m not saying he’s not smart. He’s a very smart guy. He’s very talented, and I would say generational talent. Probably has the most upside out of anyone signed to a WWE contract, which is crazy to say because I’m also here. But I’m 35 years old. This guy’s 20 years old, so his ceiling’s going to be a lot higher than mine.”

On Evans being misguided: “No, I don’t hate him. I think he’s misguided, and I think that the culture here might have seeped into his brain a little bit, and he wanted to talk about things that he shouldn’t be talking about, like most of the people in NXT. He just crossed a couple lines that a 20-year-old kid should not cross. Don’t talk to a grown man about his wife. Don’t talk to a grown man about his kids. Don’t tell him anything about doing those jobs as a father or as a husband. Obviously, there’s professional jealousy because he’s so young and so talented and getting so much so quick. But there’s just a personal part of me, I was just not raised to allow people to speak to me like that. Definitely don’t talk about my family. I will prove you wrong, no matter who you are, where you’re from. It just won’t end well for you.”

Ethan Page faces Je’Von Evans in a Street Fight later tonight at WWE NXT Roadblock 2025. The live special is being held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.