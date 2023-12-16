wrestling / News
Ethan Page Beats Tony Nese In I Quit Match At ROH Final Battle
Ethan Page emerged victorious from his feud with Tony Nese at ROH Final Battle, defeating his rival in a chaotic I Quit match. Page defeated Nese on Friday’s show, choking him out with handcuffs until he said the losing phrase.
The match saw Mark Sterling get handcuffed at ringside, though Nese was able to get him free. Scorpio Sky came down to give Page an assist and dragged Sterling to the back, allowing Page to get the win.
