Ethan Page & Tony Nese To Face off On Next Week’s ROH TV
November 16, 2023
A match is announced for next week’s episode of ROH TV. On Thursday’s show, it was announced that Ethan Page and Tony Nese will do battle on next week’s show. The match was set up in a backstage segment where Page challenged Nese to a rematch of their last bout, which Nese won via nefarious tactics. Nese agreed to the match.
The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs Thursday evening on Honor Club.
