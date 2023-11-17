wrestling / News

Ethan Page & Tony Nese To Face off On Next Week’s ROH TV

November 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ethan Page Tony Nese ROH TV Image Credit: ROH

A match is announced for next week’s episode of ROH TV. On Thursday’s show, it was announced that Ethan Page and Tony Nese will do battle on next week’s show. The match was set up in a backstage segment where Page challenged Nese to a rematch of their last bout, which Nese won via nefarious tactics. Nese agreed to the match.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs Thursday evening on Honor Club.

