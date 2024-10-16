Ethan Page to Trick Williams: ‘I Promise You, The Devil Is Real’

– During last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV, Ethan Page won a Triple Threat Match against Wes Lee and Je’Von Evans to earn a title shot against reigning NXT Champion Trick Williams. He later spoke in a backstage NXT digital exclusive video on getting a rematch against Williams. Page evoked a classic line from CM Punk and delivered a message to Williams ahead of Halloween Havoc 2024. Below are some highlights:

Ethan Page on earning a title shot: “No. 1 contender, huh? Not too fond of that. You know, everyone else in this locker room to be No. 1 contender. I was so used to being called champ, or the champ, or the champion, face of the brand even. Hell, I was walking around saying Era of Ego and N-X-Me, and I’m planning on bringing all those back to the repertoire. And it will happen. It will happen right after Devil’s Playground at Halloween Havoc.”

On getting things started early by spinning the wheel: “Oh, you saw that? You know, some jackass once said, “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was making you believe he didn’t exist. Tonight, I think I made Trick a believer. I promise you. the devil is real.”

Ethan Page will face Trick Williams in a Devil’s Playground Match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. The special is scheduled for Sunday, October 27. It will be held at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and it will be broadcast live on Peacock.