Ethan Page vs. Chris Dickinson Set for GCW Guilty Conscience

– GCW has announced that Chris Dickinson vs. Ethan Page has been added to GCW Presents Guilty Conscience. The event is scheduled for March 21 in Lincoln Park, Michigan. It will be streaming live on FITE TV. You can check out the announcement below.

Also set for the card is the following lineup:

* H8 Club v 44OH

* Janela v Zayne

* Mance Warner v Oliver

* Plus RSP, Blake, Allie Kat, AJ Gray, Colon