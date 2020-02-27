wrestling / News

Ethan Page vs. Chris Dickinson Set for GCW Guilty Conscience

February 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ethan Page vs. Chris Dickinson

– GCW has announced that Chris Dickinson vs. Ethan Page has been added to GCW Presents Guilty Conscience. The event is scheduled for March 21 in Lincoln Park, Michigan. It will be streaming live on FITE TV. You can check out the announcement below.

Also set for the card is the following lineup:

* H8 Club v 44OH
* Janela v Zayne
* Mance Warner v Oliver
* Plus RSP, Blake, Allie Kat, AJ Gray, Colon

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Dickinson, Ethan Page, GCW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading