Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans NY Street Fight Set for WWE NXT Roadblock
– WWE NXT General Manager Ava announced a brand-new matchup for next week’s NXT Roadblock special. Ethan Page will face Je’Von Evans in a New York Street Fight at the upcoming show. You can see the announcement video below.
The live TV special is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11. It will be held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show will be broadcast live on The CW. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Moose
* NXT Women’s Championship & Women’s North American Championship Match: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. Fraxiom
* New York Street Fight: Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans
Per @avawwe_, @WWEJeVonEvans and @OfficialEGO will go one-on-one in a New York City Street Fight NEXT WEEK at #WWERoadblock! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/O5F0ppOGGe
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 4, 2025
