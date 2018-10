Impact has announced that Ethan Page vs. Trevor Lee is set for Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling. They tape TV tonight and tomorrow…

THIS THURSDAY – how will the 3rd eye guidance of @OfficialEGO fare as he faces the Cult of Lee leader @TLee910? #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/N1fahxMXZF — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 15, 2018