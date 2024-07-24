wrestling / News

Ethan Page Wants Footage of Oro Mensah Pinning Him Removed From All Platforms

July 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Ethan Page 7-23-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page isn’t happy after the NXT social media accounts shared footage of Oro Mensah “pinning” him last night on WWE NXT TV. He now wants all that of that footage removed from WWE platforms.

Ethan Page wrote on his X account, “Remove this from all platforms ASAP.” You can view that clip and Page’s comments below:

