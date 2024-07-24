wrestling / News
Ethan Page Wants Footage of Oro Mensah Pinning Him Removed From All Platforms
July 24, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page isn’t happy after the NXT social media accounts shared footage of Oro Mensah “pinning” him last night on WWE NXT TV. He now wants all that of that footage removed from WWE platforms.
Ethan Page wrote on his X account, “Remove this from all platforms ASAP.” You can view that clip and Page’s comments below:
HE DID IT AGAIN!!!@OroMensah_wwe just pinned @OfficialEGO for the entire world to see! 😱#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/SNwzOGZDrt
— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2024
Remove this from all platforms ASAP https://t.co/S8dRfVw4Gf
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 24, 2024
