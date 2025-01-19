Ethan Page Wants To See John Cena Make Appearance In WWE NXT

Ethan Page says he’d like to add John Cena to the list of legends he’s worked with in WWE NXT. Page has shared the screen with the likes of The Rock and CM Punk on NXT TV, and he threw out an invitation on Busted Open Radio for Cena to stop by the brand to join those veterans on the list of names that have worked with him.

“I’ve shared the ring with [Bully Ray], I’ve shared the ring with many Hall of Famers, many big names, many legends, many of the most dangerous men in professional wrestling,” Page said (h/t to Fightful). “Just one step at a time to reach the top. [The Rock] is the top. I’m prepared for this. I’ve been prepared for this. I’ll continue to be prepared for this. There is not a single wrestler living that intimidates me.”

He continued, “John Cena on this retirement tour, stop by NXT, pal. I’ll look you dead in the eyes. We can do something. There is not a single living, breathing wrestler that would make me feel anything other than excitement for the opportunity to take their spot and their money.”

Cena is currently on his retirement tour that will finish up by the end of 2025.