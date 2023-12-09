– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision, AEW released a clip of Ethan Page arriving to the Bell Centre and discussing his huge matchup against Kenny Omega. You can view that clip and some highlights below:

Ethan Page on what he’s thinking going into the biggest match of his career: “Well, I was put through a table two days ago. My ribs are not 100%. So you’re telling me this is one of the biggest matches of my career, and I’m not feeling too hot right now. On top of it, a thing that’s kind of been pissing me off all week is that people have literally been congratulating me on having a match announced against another man that breathes the same air as me. I don’t know why people feel the need to congratulate me on talking my way into a marquee match in the country that I was born in. So I’m not in a good mood, but I’m 100% here because it’s my job, and I’m going to do my job. And I’m gonna make sure I earn my pay tonight.

On making sure Kenny Omega will earn his paycheck tonight: “I do know for a fact that Kenny Omega makes more money than me, so I’m going to make sure he earns his pay today. Does that answer your question about my excitement for the match tonight? Yeah, I’m in a bit of a mood. Everyone in this locker room patting me on the back for wrestling somebody else just proves how weak-minded everybody is here and my mindset going into tonight is making sure Kenny Omega earns his pay.”

Ethan Page vs. Kenny Omega goes down later tonight on AEW Collision. The show will air via tape delay tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.